BURLINGTON, Ohio — With fall’s arrival, there’s no better time to get pumpkins, fall mums and other seasonal flowers, according to Chris Hatcher of Hatcher’s Greenhouse in Burlington, near South Point.
“We are in the fall spirit here, and the colors here are amazing,” Hatcher said. “We have created a destination that people want to spend time at while looking for their pumpkins, fall flowers and decorations.”
Hatcher says they are packed with pumpkins this year, and customers will also be treated to something new and special this Halloween season called “Hatcher’s Pumpkinville.”
“You’ll find the quaint little pumpkin town behind dozens of displays overflowing with pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors,” Hatcher said. “Keep going past the rows and rows of gorgeous mums bursting with all the beautiful colors of fall to find this unique, family-friendly experience.”
Hatcher’s Pumpkinville is a small community with eight unique structures built by members of the Hatcher family. It’s a concept inspired by similar designs across the country, but Hatcher said they wanted to mimic the kind of small-town life similar to what can be found around the Tri-State.
“You’ll find plenty of personalities with these pumpkin townsfolk,” Hatcher said.
“We wanted to do a display that you normally would only see in bigger cities and make it accessible to everyone,” owner Debbie Hatcher explained.
She said family members spent more than a month building spots like a little white chapel, where two town pumpkins recently tied the knot. There’s also the Seed & Trust bank and the Party Pumpkin Palace, where guests are treated to a lively atmosphere hosted by “Pumpkin Man.”
“If you’re an Elton John fan, you’ll especially appreciate the costumed gourd running the show there,” Chris Hatcher said.
No small town is complete without a deputy keeping folks safe and a county jail for any “bad seeds” that happen to break the law on his watch, he added.
“We also have the local ‘gourd mine’ and other displays for families to enjoy,” Hatcher said.
While not every area is hands-on, there are several spots for a photo op this fall, including in front of a 1,200-pound pumpkin in the middle of the town.
“It’s been a tough time for many people, and we just wanted to do something special for the community that’s so supportive of their small businesses,” Debbie Hatcher said. “We just really want to put a smile on their face.”
On Friday, Hatcher’s Greenhouse will donate pumpkins to every student at Burlington Elementary School. They will take students on a tour of the greenhouse and Pumpkinville.
“On Saturday, we’re donating pumpkins to Camp Creepy, the local Girl Scout camp, for all the girls that are going through,” Chris Hatcher said.
Located at 8794 County Road 1, Hatcher’s Greenhouse is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information or to follow along with the Pumpkinville story, visit Hatcher’s Greenhouse’s Facebook page.