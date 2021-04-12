HUNTINGTON — While winter ice storms threw a wrench in reopening plans for a local plant nursery, one of the owners said that good things may come from the damage.
Debbie Hatcher, who is an owner of Hatcher’s on the Hill along 5th Street Road, said that damage from fallen trees and a loss of power during February’s ice storms caused them to delay the nursery’s March opening.
“We were more focused on the greenhouses than our house,” Hatcher said. She owns Hatcher’s on the Hill with her husband, Jay.
The nursery has been closed since last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hatcher said a new opening date has not been decided, but she is hopeful that Huntington will support the business once it reopens.
In addition to the Huntington location, which opened about eight years ago, the couple also own another nursery in Ohio that suffered storm damage.
Hatcher hired Nelson’s Excavating to remove debris at the Huntington nursery. She added that her son, Chris, and daughter, Samantha, have also helped the business throughout the year.
In a way, the repairs have become an opportunity to improve the nursery, Hatcher said. For instance, the area is more open because of the fallen trees.
“Things happen for a reason,” she said.