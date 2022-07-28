The last homeplace of William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield, located at 12790 Jerry West Highway at Sarah Ann, W.Va., has been developed into a museum and gift shop by the Hatfield & McCoy Foundation. This is part of the family’s effort to retake control of their family’s story.
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Hatfield-McCoy Family Reunion festival scheduled for this fall has been postponed to next year, according to event organizers.
The event is now set to take place in May 2023. Jack Hatfield, president of the Hatfield & McCoy Foundation, said the change was due to the current economic climate.
“Basically, the problem is with fuel prices so high and the economy on the downturn, amusement companies are canceling contracts as it takes so much fuel to get here they cannot make enough money to cover their operating costs,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield said he is confident the new dates will be better for everyone involved.
“With pushing the festival back a few months, it will allow time for the fuel costs to come back down, allowing the amusement companies to operate on a budget that is affordable to everyone,” Hatfield said. “All ride and amusement companies that come to West Virginia have to be inspected by West Virginia ride inspectors, which limits the companies we can use, but also keeps our festival guests safe.”
Hatfield approached the Williamson City Council earlier this year asking it to be the host city for the event. He said the family had not conducted a reunion since a festival 20 years ago in Pikeville, Kentucky.
The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the official peace treaty between the Hatfields and the McCoys.
The event is set to include re-enactments, vendors and a carnival. Hatfield said organizers are working to solicit sponsors so the event can be free to the public. Hatfield said those plans have not shifted with the change in date.
Hatfield, who is the great-grandson of “Devil Anse” Hatfield, said the families have been working in recent years to take back control of their narrative and their history.
“I actually abandoned my career in the insurance industry and came home to work on the family history,” Hatfield said. “The family is all about taking their name back. So many people are using our names right now to make a quick buck and promote an agenda. This is the family throwing the event.”
Hatfield said the family is thankful to Pike County for the work it did since the reunion 20 years ago in hosting events for the family, and that they are excited to continue working with Williamson to put on this new event.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.