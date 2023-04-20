JULIAN, W.Va. — Representatives from the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority handed new UTVs over to two winners of a recent giveaway on Tuesday.
Anyone who purchased a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15, 2022, was entered to win a UTV. The giveaway resulted in over 16,000 new riders visiting the Hatfield McCoy Trails in about a 60-day period, according to a news release.
Additionally, over 80% of riding permits were sold to residents outside the state of West Virginia, which translated into an estimated over 50,000 visitor overnight stays, according to the release.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, spoke on the trails’ effect on local business.
“It creates entrepreneurial investments into lodging, ATV rental companies, new restaurants and new convenience stores,” Lusk said. “For us, a promotion like this coupled with all the out-of-state traffic we get, it's just great for southern West Virginia. It's bringing new dollars here for tourism."
The two giveaway winners were Michael Bee of Poca, West Virginia, and Jenifer Dunford of Amelia, Virginia.
Bee said that he didn’t believe the giveaway was true at first, as he wasn’t aware of the promotion.
“I honestly thought it was not real,” he said. “I thought they were wanting money really, then we looked it up on the internet and saw it was real."
Bee says his family are avid riders, frequently hitting the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
“I grew up in these mountains and my kids have grown up here, so something we bond over is riding,” said Bee. “I’m from here obviously, so I love it here. Plus the history of Hatfield-McCoy I think is cool."
Dunford, a lifelong rider, first experienced the Hatfield-McCoy Trails with a group of friends last year. Dunford also said that she didn’t believe the contest was real at first.
“We didn’t even know that we were entered into whatever this was, so like (Bee) said, when we got it in the mail we were like what is this, is this some kind of a scam?” said Dunford.
Dunford said that she will put the UTV to good use as she expects to return to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails regularly.
“We’ll be doing it regularly every year, and it's something we’ve done with a group of our friends, so it kind of brings us all together,” added Dunford. “It's just so much fun, and it's being outdoors, it's challenging and bonding with friends. It's just a good time, a lot of good memories created."
West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby also spoke during the event on the trail system’s importance to the area.
“There is no greater place in the United States to ride ATVs and UTVs,” said Ruby. “What we have here in southern West Virginia is something that’s truly unique. It tells a great story of the history and heritage of this area and provides a level of outdoor recreation that can’t be found anywhere else."
Ruby added thoughts of the positive economic benefits brought on by the trail system.
“When people come to visit West Virginia, more than 85% of them come back,” said Ruby. “The Hatfield-McCoy trail system is an incredible example of a successful tourism economic development project. If you look at these trails and the history of the trails, as they’ve continued to grow you’re seeing private investment all along each one of the trails."
The Hatfield-McCoy Trails, which are made up of over 1,000 miles of trails and located in the mountains of southern West Virginia, serve as one of the largest off-highway vehicle trail systems in the world.
Hatfield-McCoy Trail permits can be purchased at any Hatfield-McCoy trailhead facility.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com
