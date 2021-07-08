HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County business owner has filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office overreached when it shuttered his haunted barge attraction last Halloween season.
The Haunted Majestic is a floating haunted attraction that sits on two barges at 6100 Kyle Lane on the Ohio River at Majestic Landing near Huntington and the Robert Newlon Airport. The two-story structure has a “haunted history” that dates back more than a century, its owners boast. However, the barge was closed last year after an inspection by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Business owner Dana Tomes filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Monday against State Fire Marshal Kenneth E. Tyree, the West Virginia Fire Commission and State of West Virginia.
The lawsuit argues an attempt at overreach by the state government after the haunted attraction business was shut down in 2020 by fire marshals.
Tomes said that on Oct. 15, 2020, three inspectors wearing bulletproof vests and armed with pistols appeared at the facility to inspect the vessel based on a fire safety complaint from a customer of the business. Tomes told them the vessels were governed by the federal government but was told by the fire marshals he would be charged criminally if he did not comply.
He was served with a cease-and-desist order the next day and was told it could not open for the 2020 season.
The lawsuit states the defendants did not have the power to close the barges last year because they do not have regulatory authority to impose state law upon federally inspected commercial marine vessels. Instead, the U.S. Coast Guard is the overseeing agency of the vessel, Tomes wrote.
He wrote that U.S. Coast Guard inspector Geoffrey Scibek had stated the barge met the definition of being an attraction vessel and thus was governed by the Coast Guard. Tomes said he sent the fire marshal documents showing as such, seeking to reopen. After getting no response by June 15, he contacted the office of the governor of West Virginia to file a complaint.
Within two hours, Tomes was contacted by the fire marshal’s office and said his request for a release of the cease-and-desist order was denied, he said.
He seeks to be able to reopen for the 2021 season and $60,000 he estimates to have lost for the 2020 closure of the barge attraction. If the case is not resolved by Aug. 1, Tomes estimates his business losses will have increased to $100,000.
The state declined to comment on the pending litigation.