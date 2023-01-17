The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HD Media has added a sports editor, sportswriter and reporter to its stable of award-winning journalists.

Zack Klemme, former sports editor of The Daily Independent in Ashland, Kentucky, is now HD Media sports editor overseeing all sports coverage at the company’s two daily newspapers as well as its weeklies.

