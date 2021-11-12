Former state lawmaker and managing partner of HD Media Doug Reynolds confirmed Friday he had switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
Reynolds, who represented Cabell and Wayne counties in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2007 to 2017, has not sought public office since an unsuccessful bid as the Democratic candidate for state Attorney General in 2016.
Reynolds founded HD Media in 2013, and the company purchased the Charleston Gazette-Mail through bankruptcy proceedings of the paper’s previous owners, Charleston Newspapers, in 2018.
He didn’t discuss the reasons he decided to switch parties in an interview with the Gazette-Mail, only saying “there’s always political and personal reasons in these types of things.”
Reynolds on Friday said he was not in the process of preparing to run for political office and had “no immediate plans to do so.”
