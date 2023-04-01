CHARLESTON — Longtime Charleston journalist Jeff Rider has been named executive editor of HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington.
As the media company's top editor, Rider is responsible for the news operations at HD Media's two daily newspapers, as well as a host of weekly publications across southern West Virginia and beyond. He also serves on HD Media's Operating Committee, which oversees all operations at HD Media properties.
During a career spanning more than two decades, Rider has worked across a variety of departments within the Charleston Gazette and Charleston Gazette-Mail, including sports, news, digital and production. Most recently, he served as managing editor for HD Media while continuing to serve as city editor at the Gazette-Mail.
Rider replaces Lee Wolverton, who left HD Media in February.
"With 26 years of journalism experience covering beats from professional wrestling to editing award-winning stories, Jeff was a great candidate," said Doug Reynolds, principal owner of HD Media. "However, his leadership running our news organization during this interim period has been exemplary. We are excited and have expectations of even greater future success."
An Elkview, West Virginia, native currently residing in Barboursville, Rider is an award-winning page designer for both news and sports. As city editor, he guided the Gazette-Mail to a record 39 West Virginia Press Association awards in 2020 while helping the newsroom navigate unprecedented changes brought on by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Jeff has served in almost every role in or around the newsroom and has dedicated his time to preserving, promoting and advocating for local journalism," said Doug Skaff, president of HD Media. "Jeff is an excellent team player and is eager and ready to roll up his sleeves and take the reins as executive editor to help HD Media continue our digital evolution, while maintaining the high standard of journalism our readers have come to expect.
"I can’t think of a more perfect person to lead our newsrooms at this time and help us continue to grow as a company, while informing, enhancing and entertaining the readers we serve through print and digital."
In a corresponding move, Leann Ray has been promoted to city editor at the Gazette-Mail.
Ray started at the Charleston Gazette as a copy editor in March 2013. In July 2014, she was promoted to news editor after the retirement of Vic Burkhammer. In 2020, she was named chief of HD Media's consolidated copy desk where she oversaw the production of all the company's print products.
In August 2022, Ray was named the Gazette-Mail's first breaking news editor, a role where she focused on getting breaking news online to help with HD Media's push to focus on the move to digital content.
Ray, who started her journalism career as a FlipSide writer during her junior year at Poca High School, was also responsible for resurrecting the FlipSide teen publication in 2018. Her goal was to reach students throughout the entire state of West Virginia instead of just focusing on the Kanawha Valley. FlipSide is now delivered to 28 schools in 10 different counties.
"Leann is a talented, dedicated journalist who understands the important role the Gazette-Mail and all of HD Media's publications play in keeping our communities informed," Rider said. "I have full confidence in her and our incredible team of editors, reporters and photographers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standard of journalism our readers expect and deserve."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.