CHARLESTON — Longtime Charleston journalist Jeff Rider has been named executive editor of HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington.

As the media company's top editor, Rider is responsible for the news operations at HD Media's two daily newspapers, as well as a host of weekly publications across southern West Virginia and beyond. He also serves on HD Media's Operating Committee, which oversees all operations at HD Media properties.

