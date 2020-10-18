HUNTINGTON — The Herald-Dispatch and other HD Media newspapers will be made available to Marshall University students, staff and faculty for no charge in a partnership created this month to connect the younger generation to more local news.
Digital versions of The Herald-Dispatch, Charleston Gazette-Mail, Wayne County News, The Logan Banner, Coal Valley News, Putnam Herald and Williamson Daily News will be available through a portal on Marshall University’s library website at no charge to its users.
A link, expected to launch Oct. 26, will be provided on the library website, which will take users straight to the papers’ websites. The university will pay a yearly flat fee to HD Media for access to the content.
Angie Strait, the collection of resource management librarian for the university, said the university had resources to many national publications, but little local resources were available.
“I was picking up the phone to pay our newspaper subscription and said, ‘By the way, who can I talk to about getting something worked out here?’” she said. “They were trying to find a way to get to the students to get subscriptions to them, and I was trying to figure out how to get digital access to them at the same time.”
Ernie Horn, HD Media’s vice president of audience development, said the educational values of the partnership will be incredible.
“We looked at this probably multiple times in the past, and every time we’ve looked at it there’s always been something blocking it here or there,” he said. “With the push now for more local, verifiable content and news, I think that’s what finally helped us get this through.”
Strait said she hopes the access can connect students to their hometown better, while also giving them a tighter sense of community in Huntington.
“I just think it’s wonderful that The Herald-Dispatch and HD Media were so easy and willing to work with us on this project,” she said. “We hadn’t even considered all the other local papers that fall under its umbrella, and we were able to include all those papers in the deal.”
Horn said he hopes students will continue to see the paper as valuable once they’ve graduated.
With the Marshall partnership set in stone, Horn said the company is now looking to expand the offer to other colleges across the state, as well as at the local level for K-12 schools in communities where HD Media papers are based.
“We are always looking to help educate as best as possible,” he said.