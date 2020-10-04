CHARLESTON — HD Media newspapers won a total of 88 individual awards, as well as winning top honors for general excellence, in the 2020 West Virginia Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest for work published in 2019.
Among the top newspaper honors, the Charleston Gazette-Mail took first place and The Herald-Dispatch third place in general excellence in both the advertising and editorial competitions among the state’s largest newspapers.
Among the state’s smaller weekly newspapers, The Wayne County News received a third-place award for general excellence in the editorial competition.
“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer,” said Don Smith, WVPA executive director. “From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state.”
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was recognized as West Virginia’s Newspaper of the Year for 2020. That award annually honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its editorial and advertising contests.
HD Media staff members earned 30 first-place, 33 second-place and 25 third-place awards this year in the contest, which was judged by the North Carolina Press Association.
Here is a rundown of winning entries by The Herald-Dispatch in the news contest and the responsible staff members:
Herald-Dispatch staff members taking first-place awards were Courtney Hessler, best governmental affairs reporting for “Newspapers seek opioid data;” Luke Creasy, best coverage of breaking news for “Wayne high school student killed in crash;” and Tim Stephens, best sports news and feature reporting for “Homeless to hero, St. Joe’s Bolton helps heal broken family, will play in college.” Jim Ross took first place in the best news columnist category, and the staff earned an award for best editorial page.
The Herald-Dispatch staff members also took second-place awards for best special section (Progress), best sports special section (High School Football Preview 2019), best single issue (March 10, 2019, full edition) and service to the community (The Citizen Awards), as well as best sports page(s) (March 10, 2019, sports section), best lifestyle pages (May 26, 2019, lifestyle pages) and best front page (July 30, 2019).
Second-place best sports columnist went to Chuck Landon.
Third-place awards were given to photographer Sholten Singer in the best feature photography category for “Barboursville Buckle Series displays cowboy antics;” Martha Sheehan in the best illustration, cartoon or graphic category for “Structurally deficient bridges;” and Luke Creasy in the best business economic and labor reporting category for “Rustic Ravines exceeding expectations.”
“We are greatly honored by these awards,” said Regional Executive Editor Lee Wolverton. “They are reflective of the outstanding work our journalists invest tirelessly each day to ensure our readers are thoroughly informed about their communities and West Virginia.”
Advertising awards given to HD Media staff include:
First Place
Kaci Foster and Hailey Hunter, Race for the Ribbon, best theme page; staff, Adopt a Pet, best ad campaign half page or larger; Lee Williams and Scott Sword, Charleston Mitsubishi, best classified display ad; Mike Morris and Randi Vaughan, Abraham Family Dentistry, best ad campaign smaller than half page; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Pocahontas County CVB, best online motion ad; Natalie Anderson and Dianna Williamson, Sports Fanz, best online static ad; Natalie Anderson and Marshall Artists, Marshall Artists Series Breakfast at Tiffany’s, best agency advertisement; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Take Us With You, best single newspaper online promotional; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, U Pick Em promo, best newspaper promotional campaign; staff, classified, best classified section.
Second Place
Staff, delinquent taxes reminder, best promotion of public notice; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, U Pick Em, best ad campaign half page or larger; Melissa Jarrell and Scott Sword, Frank Mullens for Mayor, best political ad; Melissa Jarrell and Kathy Baker, Mullen Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, best online motion ad; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, best ad campaign smaller than half page; Mike Morris and Dianna Williamson, John Cook Fine Jewelers, best online static ad; staff, Best in the Valley, best newspaper promotional campaign; staff, Stacee Waller, Shop Local, best theme page — retail; Natalie Anderson and Glynndevins Agency, Edgewood Summit, best agency advertisement; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Herald-Dispatch 110 Years, best house ad; Lee Williams and Scott Sword, Todd Judy Ford, best classified display ad; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, HD The World to Us, best single newspaper online promotional ad.
Third Place
Brenda Renfroe and Scott Sword, Moses, best classified display ad; Brenda Renfroe and Scott Sword, Irv Johnson, best online static ad; Andrea Hopkins, Wendy Short Law Co. CAO, best process color ad — half page or less; Jill Briggs, Why Publish Legals, best promotion of public notice; staff — Dianna Williamson, Bridal Planner, best theme page retail; Lisa Thompson, Mike Napier, Blind Wizard, best spot color ad half page or less; Lisa Thompson and Mike Napier, Daniel Linville, best political ad; Jill Briggs and Dianna Williamson, Delinquent Tax Promo, best house ad; Natalie Anderson and WVU, WVU Cancer Institute, best agency advertisement; Kaci Foster and Dianna Williamson, Advanced Wound Center at Logan Regional, best online motion ad; Lisa Skeens and Dianna Williamson, Capital City Art N Craft Show, best single black and white ad larger than a quarter page.