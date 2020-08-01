HUNTINGTON — HD Media LLC has announced the purchase of a new building for its Huntington-based employees after the current building where those employees are located was put up for sale in June.
The company purchased a building located at 5192 Braley Road, Huntington, near HIMG. Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media, said the new location will allow for The Herald-Dispatch to continue being a leader in town and the Tri-State region for many years to come.
“We are excited about this new chapter in the history of this great newspaper. This facility meets our current needs. Once we make the move into our new building — still some time from now — it will mean we no longer are based downtown in a structure and location that brilliantly served us and our readers for many years,” Reynolds said. “That change will not alter our commitment to this community, both journalistically and as one of Huntington’s foremost institutions. That commitment is absolutely unwavering. In fact, we are confident this move will help us continue to be a leader in this town and the Tri-State region for many years to come, and we are energized by that prospect.”
The property, formerly owned by Hager Construction, was purchased for $405,000 at a Joe R. Pyle property auction. The 6,360-square-foot building was constructed in 2008 and is located on a 0.73-acre plot.
HD Media LLC plans to complete the move by the end of the calendar year. The current building is still on the market for $1.6 million and is listed with Jeanette Mansour with Old Colony Realtors.
The Herald-Dispatch has been located in the 60,000-square-foot edifice at 946 5th Ave. since 1927, after it merged with The Advertiser.
In addition to The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, HD Media publishes The Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, Coal Valley News and Wayne County News.
For more information about the listing, visit http://www.jeanettemansour.com/s/wv/cabell-county/huntington/25701/946-5th-avenue/dmgid_140032944.html or call Mansour at 304-416-3592.