CHARLESTON — The president and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association is retiring after a half century of service to the coal industry and an indelible impact on the state’s coal legislation.
The West Virginia Coal Association announced Monday that Bill Raney would retire effective Jan. 1, 2021. Raney, 72, of Morgantown, served as the trade association’s president and CEO since 1992. He got started in the industry in 1970 as a surface mine inspector in the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Reclamation.
“I’ve truly been blessed with tremendous people I’ve been able to work with, and I’m so deeply grateful for all of them,” Raney said. “I’m going to continue to have a sincere interest in everything that goes on and hope that it flourishes and think Gov. (Jim) Justice is absolutely on the right track with the things that he’s doing.”
“Bill Raney is an icon to those of us that have worked in and around the mining industry and to many throughout the state of West Virginia,” Heath Lovell, chairman of the West Virginia Coal Association board of directors, said in a statement announcing Raney’s retirement. “He is the original ‘Friend of Coal’ and we wish him a long, fruitful and well-deserved retirement.”
Lovell announced that Chris R. Hamilton, current senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association, will succeed Raney as president and CEO. Raney, Hamilton and Vice President Jason Bostic have been together at the association for 28 years.
During Raney’s tenure, the West Virginia Coal Association has wielded tremendous legislative influence, helping shape state laws favorable to the coal industry.
“Bill was very effective at getting his policy priorities on the legislative agenda, often in the last days of the legislative session, before anyone could figure out what was in the bill,” said Ted Boettner, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute think tank and founding executive director of the left-of-center West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. “That’s a power we all envied at the Capitol.”
“What we want to do is keep all the great coal miners of West Virginia and the coal owners and managers working every day that they want to work, and anything we can do to make that happen is what we’ve been trying to do,” Raney said. “And we’re going to continue to do it.”
The coal industry in West Virginia has declined sharply due to market forces out of Raney’s and state legislators’ control. According to West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data, the number of coal employees statewide dropped 50% from 1990 to 2019, and coal production in the state decreased 30% from 1970 to 2019.
But coal remains a key driver of West Virginia’s economy and energy. Coal-fired electric power plants accounted for 91% of West Virginia’s electricity net generation in 2019, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Raney sees the conversion of coal into carbon-based products as a key part of the industry’s future.
“You’ve got to, in this industry and throughout business, remain optimistic,” Raney said. “We’ve got the best coal in the world, the best coal miners, managers, and we’re able to put the coal where people want it when they want it at the quality they’re looking for.”