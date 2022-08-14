HUNTINGTON — The United States is facing a national teacher shortage, but in Cabell County, school district officials say they are in decent shape for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Debbie Smith, director and coordinator of support services, said there are about 40 vacant teacher positions throughout Cabell County schools, but instructors will be in the classrooms for the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 17.
“A lot of these vacancies are reposted positions where we’ve had them posted over and over, and those principals, they already have substitutes in place. We are in great shape to start the year,” she said.
Smith said throughout the county, there are an estimated 12 regular teaching positions, eight specialized instructional positions and 20 special education positions vacant that are looking for full-time employees.
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Education and West Virginia Education Association predict roughly 1,500 jobs remain vacant in West Virginia as schools welcome students back this month.
Smith said Cabell County is lucky to not have as many vacancies in the schools as some other counties may start the year with, and she credits the positions being filled to the variety of ways people can become substitute and full-time teachers, the state’s competitive pay scale and even proximity to Marshall University.
“We are very fortunate that we have Marshall University just a couple of blocks away,” she said. “They are excellent to work with us in filling these positions. If they have students that are getting ready to do student teaching, we’re always in touch with them. And they’re always giving us feedback and recommendations.”
The Associated Press reports that in states across the country, school districts are trying to be creative with incentives for teachers by shortening the school week, expanding eligibility to become a teacher and attempting to convince substitute teachers to transition to full-time positions.
Arizona is allowing college students to lead instruction, Florida is allowing veterans with 60 college credit hours and a 2.5 grade point average teach, and in Texas, a couple counties will have school Monday through Thursday beginning this year.
In Cabell County, if a full-time position is not filled, Smith said there is an abundance of substitutes available to take day-to-day positions. T
he county’s substitute list has about 300 people on it, but Smith said it needs to be updated for those who have recently moved, chosen new professions or otherwise no longer want to be on the substitute list.
In West Virginia, individuals can become teachers through a variety of ways beyond the traditional college route, including Cabell County Schools’ GROW Educators program, the Jumpstart Program for high schoolers, the Grow Your Own Pathways program through the state Department of Education and substitute teaching permits.
More information about the different pathways to becoming a teacher or substitute teacher can be found at teachwv.com.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
