20201122 teachers 05.jpg
Substitute teacher Kathy Copley leads first-grade students through a writing exercise at Meadows Elementary School in Huntington in this 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The United States is facing a national teacher shortage, but in Cabell County, school district officials say they are in decent shape for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

Debbie Smith, director and coordinator of support services, said there are about 40 vacant teacher positions throughout Cabell County schools, but instructors will be in the classrooms for the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education.

