IRONTON — A headstone dedication ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at the W.D. Kelly Cemetery in Ironton for two Black soldiers who served in the Civil War.
Scott Freeman, an Ironton native living in Cincinnati, said more than 3,000 men from Lawrence County served in the Union Army during the Civil War. Between 40 and 50 of them served in the U.S. Colored Troops.
Being honored Saturday are Private John Evans and his brother-in-law Jefferson Finley. Both served in Company B, 27th U.S. Colored Infantry. New Civil War veteran headstones have been installed for the two, according to Freeman, a 1979 Ironton High School graduate.
Both are buried in unmarked graves in the old and defunct W.D. Kelley Cemetery on Shawnee Trail adjacent to U.S. 52 just northwest of Ohio 141 exit at Ironton.
“I am expecting over 100 people, many from out of town, to attend these events,” Freeman said. “Many organizations will be represented and participate. We expect 30 descendants” to attend.
The ceremony is being done by members of the Gen. William H. Lytle Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. The group is based in Cincinnati, said Freeman, the group’s patriotic instructor and nominating committee chairman.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of heroes who fought and worked to save the Union. The group was organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954.
Evans died Sept. 1, 1904, while Finley died Jan. 5, 1887. Since parking at the cemetery is limited, a shuttle service will be available by contacting Freeman at dsfreeman@fuse.net.
The grave marking ceremony is set at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the old cemetery. Dr. Kelly D. Mezurek of Walsh University will be the guest speaker during an event at the Armory Smokehouse main dining room in Ironton at 3 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 106 in Ironton will post colors for the event.