HUNTINGTON — Spring Hill Cemetery’s annual Healing Field is back to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The cemetery is hosting its 13th annual Healing Field and 9/11 Ceremony to honor the memory of the thousands of people killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Anyone interested in participating in the Healing Field can purchase flags for $35 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Participants can take the flags with them after the Healing Field display closes, or they can donate their flag for someone to use next year. The proceeds go to the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower.
“Everyone should come and view it at least once,” said Eldora McCoy, cemeteries operations manager. “It’s beautiful to see the flags all standing at attention and blowing in the wind. We would like for people to bring their children so they can be taught what happened on 9/11 and keep that memory alive.”
Along with the Healing Field, Spring Hill Cemetery will have its annual Patriot Day observance on Monday, Sept. 11, to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks.
This year’s Patriot Day Ceremony will include local officials, local speakers, veterans of the U.S. military, first responders, and Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Commissioner Bill Sanders.
Patriotic music and light refreshments will be provided following the ceremony.
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, will be set aside as a day of reflection before the Healing Field is taken down on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The Healing Field participants are asked to retrieve their flags before 4 p.m. Sept. 13.
