The Healing Field, which serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash and memorializes veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones, returned to Spring Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A tribute to lives lost is once again on display at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Through Monday, visitors will see row after row of American flags lining the Huntington cemetery. Known as The Healing Field, the patriotic vigil is installed every year in honor of the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy as well as to recognize the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash and memorialize veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
The Park District offers the flags for $35 each, with proceeds benefiting the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund.
The cemetery will also be the site of the annual Patriot Day Ceremony, which this year will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and will include local officials, first responders, veterans of the U.S. military, GHPRD board members and patriotic music from local singers. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Sunday, Sept. 12, has been set aside as a Day of Reflection before The Healing Field is taken down Monday, Sept. 13. Participants are asked to retrieve their flags before 4 p.m. Monday.
Spring Hill Cemetery is located at 1427 Norway Ave.
