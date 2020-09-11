HUNTINGTON — As people across the country pause to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks on this day 19 years ago, thousands of American flags are on display in Huntington not only as a solemn reminder of the victims of those attacks, but of other lives lost as well.
The annual display, named The Healing Field, serves as a patriotic vigil to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, and memorializes veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones.
The display is installed at Spring Hill Cemetery at 1427 Norway Ave. each year by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, and a bell tower permanently placed at the cemetery purchased with proceeds of the annual Field of Honor event also pays respect to 9/11 victims.
The Healing Field will remain in place through Monday, Sept. 14. There is no cost to visit the field.