HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District has announced the return of thousands of red, white and blue flags to form The Healing Field at Spring Hill Cemetery from Sept. 9-14.
The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, and memorializes veterans of the armed forces and lost loved ones.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District administers the cemetery at 1427 Norway Ave.
A bell tower permanently placed at the cemetery purchased with proceeds of the annual Field of Honor event also pays respect to 9/11 victims.
While visiting the field is free, flags can be purchased for $35 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Proceeds will benefit the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund. Previously posted flags held by the owner can be re-posted for $15 and retrieved Sept. 14.
Participants are asked to retrieve their flags before 4 p.m. Sept. 14.
The Healing Field is sponsored by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Spring Hill Cemetery. For more information, call 304-696-5954.