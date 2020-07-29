HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Health Care Authority has approved St. Mary’s Medical Center’s certificate of need, required to finish the acquisition of HIMG.
The Health Care Authority determined the proposed acquisition is needed and without it, patients would experience “serious problems” obtaining care.
In West Virginia, all health care providers, unless otherwise exempt, must obtain a certificate of need (CON), before adding or expanding health care services; exceeding the capital expenditure threshold of $5,508,217; obtaining major medical equipment valued at $5,508,217 or more; or developing or acquiring new health care facilities. The goal of the CON law is to control health care costs and ensure health care services are available to all West Virginia residents.
St. Mary’s officials have previously said with CON approval, they plan to finish the acquisition of the physician-led health care facility by September.
St. Mary’s will maintain the HIMG name and HIMG physicians will continue to provide services at their current location on U.S. 60 in Huntington. There are no planned workforce reductions.
Todd Campbell, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center, said when the plan was announced that the acquisition means employees of HIMG will be a part of a larger, regional health system, while continuing to work in their current roles.
“The intent is to focus on making HIMG stronger, continue developing our clinically integrated network and growing our community partnership,” he said.
One of the criteria considered in a CON application is if there are any alternatives that will ensure the availability of service at a lower or similar cost with improved accessibility. Because HIMG’s board of directors has decided it no longer wants to remain in the private practice of medicine, the Health Care Authority agreed with St. Mary’s that the only alternative would be for the hospital not to acquire HIMG, which would mean another entity would acquire the practice. Because the only alternative is acquisition by another entity, the authority determined that patients would experience “serious problems” in obtaining the specialty health care HIMG provides if the project were not approved.
Because St. Mary’s already has a working relationship with the physicians of HIMG, including operating an MRI unit together, and because the plan will continue operations of multi-specialty physician services, the Health Care Authority determined no “superior alternatives” for the project exist.
The $10.55 million project was also determined to be financially viable.
The hospital must submit annual reports for three years showing the actual utilization, revenue and expenses compared to the projections presented in the CON application as a condition of the approval.
The decision was made by the Authority on July 22. Appeals may be submitted in writing within 30 days of the decision. Appeals can be sent to the West Virginia Health Care Authority, Office of Judges, P.O. Box 3585, Charleston, WV 25328.