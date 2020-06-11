WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Two Tug Valley area health facilities announced this past week that they had employees test positive for the novel coronavirus.
Williamson Health and Wellness Center announced in a news release Saturday that five of the center’s employees, including a nurse practitioner, had tested positive for COVID-19.
“In the interest of keeping our patients and community up to date on the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson Health and Wellness Center (WHWC) has treated positive cases from our patient population and within our staff, including WHWC nurse practitioner Sidney Cline (who gave permission for his information to be shared publicly due to patients’ concern). Mr. Cline is quarantined and recovering at his residence,” the release said.
“Four other support staff, who were exposed to Mr. Cline, also have tested positive. They are also quarantined and recovering at their homes. Everyone having contact with Mr. Cline or any of our staff have been notified by our office or the health department.”
WHWC said in the release that they have been performing COVID-19 screenings at the facility since early March, being one of the first test sites in the state, and like every other health care facility in the area have had patients test positive and have followed all state and county guidelines for testing, notification and quarantine.
“We take very seriously the privacy of our patients and staff. We are legally obligated to inform any patient or staff member who may have been exposed, to identify and recommend testing and quarantine, if necessary,” the release said.
“If you were at risk of exposure from our office, you have already been notified and testing has been recommended. If you have not been contacted by our office or the health department, then you have not been exposed and are not at risk.”
The release noted that the clinic is composed of eight locations occupying more than 100,000 square feet.
The release also said that any employee who was exposed and tested positive is quarantined and recovering at their homes, while all other staff members who were exposed have been tested and are negative. No other providers have tested positive.
WHWC said their staff has temperature checks every morning prior to entering their work area.
“State guidelines are any temperature over 100.4 requires testing, but our personal guidelines are much more stringent,” the release said. “Any staff member with a temperature reading of 99.0 or above, or having any COVID symptoms, is evaluated, tested if necessary and sent home to quarantine while awaiting results.”
Personal protective equipment is also worn by all staff and providers, and any vendor or delivery person entering their offices undergoes the same screening process.
Patients with any concerns regarding a future office visit may note that WHWC is still offering appointments by Healor, Telehealth and Doximety.
On Friday, a post on the Tug Valley ARH Facebook page said that a pediatrician at the Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky, had also tested positive for the coronavirus.
“ARH is committed to being as transparent as possible to keep our communities safe and informed as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the post read.
“With his permission, we can confirm that Dr. Chuck Johnson, a pediatrician at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, has tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Johnson is self-isolating at home as recommended by the CDC, and is doing well.”
The release said Johnson’s positive test result had been reported by Tug Valley ARH to the Pike County Health Department, which had notified all contacts and determined the risk of potential exposure of COVID-19 to others, including patients, as low due to Johnson’s consistent and proper use of PPE.
Patient appointments with Johnson and fellow Tug Valley ARH pediatrician Dr. Chad Fite will be performed via telehealth visits for the next few weeks.As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, ARH encourages the public to play its part in helping control the spread of COVID-19 by practicing CDC recommendations for wearing a mask, social distancing by standing 6 feet apart and frequent hand-washing.
Increased testing of patients regardless of symptoms is also key in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Tug Valley ARH is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 19.
Those who want to be tested should pull their vehicle under the front canopy of the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center and can remain in the vehicle while being tested. Testing is open to anyone. A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18, according to the release.