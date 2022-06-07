The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Children caught a glimpse of the operating room Monday night, as they brought teddy bears, baby dolls and other stuffed animals to The Market to be tended to and mended by local health professionals.

Children learned about vaccinations, casts and personal hygiene as health care providers worked on their stuffed animal friends during the Teddy Bear Clinic.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department also offered a hand-washing demonstration for the children.

The clinic event was part of KidsFest, a 10-day, community-wide program with a variety of activities for children and families hosted by the Huntington Children’s Museum Board. A full list of events can be found at the Huntington Children’s Museum website.

