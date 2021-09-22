HUNTINGTON — Full-time employees of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will receive a $1,000 bonus for their consistent hard work during the pandemic.
The Cabell County Board of Health approved the bonuses Wednesday during a virtual meeting.
"We never stopped contact tracing. We exceeded the state standard for the level of contact tracing that goes on," said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer. "We never gave cases to another agency to handle. We had people work overtime and weekends, and we asked them to step into roles they never worked at the health department. There was never any hesitation. There has never been 'no.' As health department CEO, I could not be prouder of the staff. It's just an honor to be here tonight to commend that staff to the board."
The board also approved raising the base salary for the positions of nurse, office administrator and maintenance. The nursing base salary will increase to $45,000 a year, which chief operating officer Tim Hazelette said helps make them more competitive with other nursing positions in the area.
Dr. Kevin Yingling, board member and new CEO of Mountain Health Network, said there are nurses who would like to practice in a less intense environment, and the better salary base will help attract them.
There are no vacancies for those positions at this time, but Elizabeth Adkins, administrative services manager, said the better salaries will help them with recruiting in the future.
The board also heard a clinical update.
Though found in mosquitos locally, there still are no human cases of West Nile virus in the county. However, Lyme disease is high in West Virginia and the state has taken over case investigation for the tick-borne disease.
As for COVID-19, outbreaks over the summer mainly occurred in churches and weddings, following by "other-residential," such as jails or group homes.
The health department is also applying for a grant from FEMA to backpay COVID-19 expenses.
Taylor Stuck is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and higher education. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
