HUNTINGTON — To obtain a state license, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program needs support from both the city and the county.
According to a bill that Gov. Jim Justice signed into law in April, a health department’s licensure for a harm reduction program that includes a syringe exchange program needs approval from both the county and municipality in which it operates. Cabell-Huntington’s program received support from the Huntington City Council on Monday and a similar motion is expected to go before the Cabell County Commission at a future meeting.
After several council members asked questions about the program of Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and health officer of the health department, council members voted 7-3 in favor of supporting the harm reduction program. Council members in favor were Sarah Walling, Bob Bailey, DuRon Jackson, Teresa Johnson, Pat Jones, Tia Rumbaugh and Holly Smith Mount. Those against were Dale Anderson, Tyler Bowen and Todd Sweeney. Council Chairman Mike Shockley was absent from the meeting.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program began in 2015. About 900 clients are served by the program, Kilkenny told council members. The syringe exchange is one part of the several services within the harm reduction program, Kilkenny said. He added that the harm reduction allows the department to make contact and give further information and services for addiction treatment. Under the new legislation, the health department’s existing program would have minimal changes.
On Wednesday, Kilkenny told The Herald-Dispatch that the harm reduction program is a “proven winner” in this community.
“The harm reduction program has been especially helpful in control of the HIV outbreaks that we had in 2018 and 2019 and is essential for our continued improvement in numbers of cases of HIV that we have and ongoing control because sterile syringes are preventative of that disease and because it’s … an acceptable touch point for most people who are injecting drugs,” Kilkenny said. “They know they can safely come there and they’ll be treated with respect and we’ll help arrange their testing.”
At the end of the Cabell County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya asked if the item would be included on the commission agenda soon. County Administrator Beth Thompson said the health department would need to request the item be added.
Kilkenny said on Wednesday that the department plans to request the item as soon as possible so it has time to submit an application to the state for its license in early December and give time for review. The health department would like to be officially licensed Jan. 1, he added.
After the meeting, Sobonya said commissioners spoke with health department officials about the harm reduction program during an executive session at a previous meeting. Kilkenny also confirmed the topic, adding that commissioners were given educational information about the harm reduction program and its services.