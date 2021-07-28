HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is acquiring a new tool to allow faster COVID-19 testing of large groups of people.
The health department is purchasing two machines through a grant that are able to complete PCR COVID-19 tests and antigen tests within 15 minutes. That means a positive antigen test can be confirmed in about 30 minutes. PCR tests are the most accurate COVID-19 tests. Right now, it can take up to 72 hours to receive results of a COVID-19 test.
“With the arrival of (the delta variant of COVID-19), we have a robust strategy for testing,” said Tim Hazelett, administrator of the health department, during the Cabell Board of Health meeting Wednesday.
The machines will be used to test large groups of people, such as students moving into Marshall University’s dorms or a nursing home. Health officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said they are still working on a strategy to test in the public K-12 schools.
“This is an incredible resource to have in this community,” said board chair Kevin Yingling.
Kilkenny said the department is anticipating the delta variant to do what it’s done in other areas of the country and become 80% of the county’s positive cases. He said they have already alerted community partners like the hospitals to be prepared for a possible surge in new cases.
“We are at risk,” Kilkenny said of the state and region.
Vaccinations continue at a steady pace, but it’s not a remarkable response, Kilkenny said.
“Vaccinations remain our No. 1 defense,” he said. “We have to show this virus our resolve.”
The health officer also said he supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to recommend all people mask up in some instances. He said the CDC had a briefing with health officers the day before the announcement so they were more prepared than previous announcements made by the CDC.
The new guidance coincided with an increase this week in calls to the COVID-19 call center, which has been moved back in-house. Elizabeth Adkins, information officer, said the health department will eventually phase out the call center.
The health department continues to offer all three types of the vaccine at its vaccine center at the Huntington Mall near Best Buy, as well as clinics throughout the community.
Those who have been vaccinated also should continue to monitor for symptoms and get tested. Those vaccinated who are exposed to a positive case should monitor for symptoms for three to five days if they are asymptomatic.
In other business, the board heard two purchasing, or p-cards, were hacked.
The cards, which are administered by the state, were not in use by employees and the funds were replaced. Chief financial officer Jack Mease said four people check p-card purchases so things like this will always be caught.
Mease also reported the health department spent about $1 million in June as it paid back community partners for work done during the pandemic from the FEMA grant.
Yingling will also phase out from being chair over the next few weeks. Yingling was named CEO of Mountain Health Network on Wednesday.