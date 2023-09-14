HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the health department parking lot for those who live, work or volunteer in Cabell County or the City of Huntington.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. There are a limited number of high-dose vaccines available for those 65 years of age and older. They will be given on a first come, first served basis.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is located at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
The health department will continue to offer flu shots daily, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Monday, Sept. 18, with no appointment necessary.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year a new flu vaccine is made to protect against the influenza viruses believed to be likely to cause disease in the upcoming flu season. Even when the vaccine does not exactly match these viruses, it may still provide some protection.
In an average year, thousands of people in the United States die from the flu, and many more are hospitalized. Flu vaccines prevent millions of illnesses and flu-related visits to the doctor each year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.