20201001 flu 06.jpg
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department offers drive-thru flu shots on Sept. 30, 2020, in the parking lot of the health department in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host a free drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the health department parking lot for those who live, work or volunteer in Cabell County or the City of Huntington.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. There are a limited number of high-dose vaccines available for those 65 years of age and older. They will be given on a first come, first served basis.

