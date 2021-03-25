HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is contracting a nurse practitioner from Marshall Health and integrating the health department’s medical records with Mountain Health Network’s electronic medical records.
Health department administrator Tim Hazelett reported the move to the Board of Health during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday evening. The nurse practitioner, to be a new hire by Marshall Health, will spend half his time at the health department hosting clinics and offering consultations.
Electronic medical records has been a top priority for Mountain Health Network, which includes Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG. The benefit of cross-network records was touted as one of the benefits of the hospital merger.
In other business, the board heard an update on the county’s COVID-19 situation.
The health department more than tripled its vaccine distribution in the month of March over February, and the team is gearing up to get even more shots in arms in the coming weeks, said Kathleen Napier, nursing director.
The clinic at the former Sears location in the Huntington Mall is now accepting walk-ins for anyone 65 and older, and will now schedule a vaccine for anyone younger. To get an appointment, call the health department’s COVID-19 hot line at 304-526-3383 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It’s been (overwhelming), but I think we are at the point where we can provide a good amount of vaccine,” Napier said.
Immunization is also going to begin in the harm reduction program next week, with vaccines provided potentially up to five days a week, Napier reported.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer, updated the board on Senate Bill 334, which he maintains would force the closure of their syringe exchange due to the limitations and criminal penalties.
Kilkenny said the bill will almost certainly lead to a dramatic increase of HIV in an already troubling resurgence of the disease, likely requiring emergency overturning of the law like what happened in Indiana in 2006.
Senate Bill 334 has been described by some lawmakers as a pilot program for harm reduction programs, but speaking for himself, not the board, president Dr. Kevin Yingling said Cabell County was the pilot.
“Supporting (my view) is the decrease in community complaints about this program,” Yingling said. “If you want to look at an effective model, they can look no further than the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s model.”
The health department is also preparing for changes from Senate Bill 12, which was signed into law last week. The Cabell County Commission and the Huntington City Council will have to approve any ordinance passed by the board.
The board will vote to approve changes to their bylaws to reflect the new law at their next meeting April 28.