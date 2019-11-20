HUNTINGTON — With knowledge of what is inside both legal and illegal vaping products lacking, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Board of Health is moving to ban the use of electronic cigarettes inside public spaces.
The board voted Wednesday to move forward with a regulation modeled after the Clean Indoor Air Regulation, which bans smoking products like cigarettes, cigars or pipes in public places including bars and restaurants. The new regulation would prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes, also known as vapes, in public spaces. E-cigarettes heat a solution containing nicotine.
The regulation will soon be up for a 30-day comment period ending in a public hearing before it is fully adopted.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director at the health department, said the department and the board have concerns about the safety of vaping products and the unknown chemicals in them with the onset of severe lung disease across the country.
“We aren’t working to ban vaping, but we are thinking of the safety of those who choose not to vape,” Kilkenny said. “Some forms of vaping have caused serious damage, and we want those who do vape to be educated.”
In October, the board adopted a two-page proclamation against vaping, advising against the use of vaping products by children, youths, young adults and pregnant women, and condemning tactics to target these groups, including flavored products and advertising directly at these groups.
The board also looked into whether it could raise the age to purchase electronic cigarettes from 18 to 21, but Kilkenny said Wednesday that is outside the health department’s capacity to regulate. Instead, the board will throw its support behind moves at the state level to raise the tobacco and e-cigarette age requirements. A bill to raise the age made it through the West Virginia Senate last session but died in the House of Delegates.
Kilkenny said raising the age requirements to purchase tobacco and vape products would help reduce youth access to these products, potentially saving them from a nicotine addiction.
Teresa Mills, regional tobacco prevention coordinator based at the health department, told the board she started an American Lung Association program in some schools this month called “In Depth.” The program aims to educate students caught with vapes in lieu of punitive punishment. She said 60% of people who participate in the program are likely to quit.
Mills was also appointed to Gov. Jim Justice’s Vaping Policy Task Force, which is working to produce three recommendations to reduce vaping in the state that will be presented to the West Virginia Legislature.
Citing a surge in teen use of vape products, the American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all e-cigarette products. The doctors’ group also cited the recent U.S. outbreak of lung illnesses linked to vaping. Most of those sickened said they vaped THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana, not nicotine. Officials believe a thickening agent used in black market THC vaping products may be a culprit.
The health department’s vaping regulation will be posted on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website. Kilkenny said more information will become available, but comments may be mailed or emailed to the department.
The health department can be reached at 304-523-6483.