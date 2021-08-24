HUNTINGTON — With full Food and Drug Administration approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, an increase in vaccine sign-ups and administration is a possibility, according to local health department representatives.
Hannah Petracca, public information officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said since the approval was announced Monday, it was too early to say more people will definitively get vaccinated, but an assessment of a possible increase could be available by the end of the week.
Petracca said even though the call center has not received specific requests on where to find the Pfizer vaccine following the new FDA approval, there has been an uptick in calls requesting vaccine information.
“We have had an increase in calls over the last several weeks due to the increase in (COVID-19) cases, but with that (new FDA approval) information being so recently released to the public, it’s hard to tell if that’s going to cause an increase in vaccination rates until probably the middle of this week,” she said.
Petracca said the number of calls asking where to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 could also be related to the return of in-person education. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 676 current active COVID-19 cases Monday.
Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff released a statement Monday regarding the full FDA approval stating he hopes it will ease the minds of those previously hesitant to get vaccinated.
“Full approval of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine can give Ohioans an added layer of confidence when choosing to be vaccinated … For any Ohioan who has been waiting to receive the vaccine until full approval is granted, today is the day,” he said in the release.
Anyone interested in learning more about the different COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine administration sites can find information on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday nearly 32,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since Saturday. Overall, 56% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose.
That positive news comes as Kentucky was hit with record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care units as the fast-spreading delta variant drives up cases. More than 20 Kentucky hospitals are facing critical staffing shortages, and some hospitals are converting space to treat the influx of ICU patients, the governor said.
“Our hospitalizations have been doubling just about every two weeks,” Beshear said at a news conference. “And folks, that means we are getting really close to every single bed across the entire commonwealth that we can staff being full.”
Beshear announced nearly 2,600 new virus cases and 17 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. More than 1,890 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 529 in intensive care units, he said. A record 301 Kentucky virus patients were on ventilators.
The governor wielded some of his authority Monday, announcing that National Guard personnel will provide assistance at some of the state’s beleaguered hospitals.