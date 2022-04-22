HUNTINGTON — Volunteers and community partners who aided in the COVID-19 response of the past two years were recognized Thursday at Marshall University as a show of thanks from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the Medical Reserve Corps.
Hannah Petracca, public information officer for the health department, said the COVID-19 Volunteer Recognition Open House was meant to celebrate the hard work put in by volunteers and those who worked with other organizations to help during the pandemic.
“Our volunteers have done everything from directing traffic, to administering vaccines, to hosting drive-thru events, and some were even testing and things like that in the very beginning,” she said.
“But we also have community partners here — EMS, Cabell County Schools, Marshall University — who within themselves had their own role in the COVID-19 response, and we really couldn’t have done it without all of them.”
CEO and health officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said the health department appreciates anyone who helped, whether they were on the front lines administering vaccines, calculating data or even moving boxes of materials.
At the peak of immunizations, Kilkenny said they worked with as many as 150 volunteers on any given day, which is five times the amount of people who work for the health department.
Kilkenny said he hopes the volunteers know the work they did changed lives.
“I hope they know that what they gave up to volunteer, what they endured while they were volunteering really saved lives, really made a difference, and that we really appreciate them,” he said.
The Medical Reserve Corps is a nationwide network of volunteers from a variety of fields who work to improve health and safety in their community, said volunteer Nicole Jackson.
Jackson has been part of the corps for five years and previously worked at the health department. Jackson said during the COVID-19 pandemic she has helped administer vaccines, schedule appointments and conduct COVID-19 tests.
Jackson said she thought the open house event was a good opportunity for people to be together when they have been able to relax a little bit due to lower COVID-19 numbers.
“The COVID-19 experience for everyone was pretty overwhelming, for people in the community, and for nurses, aides, everybody,” she said. “It took everybody to come together to make a response, so I think to do something to show gratitude is wonderful.”
Volunteers and partners also received a commemorative coin with the health department logo on one side and “In Honor of Your COVID-19 Community Service” on the other. Petracca said the coins are a physical representation of the volunteers being a part of history that can be shown to future generations.
Petracca said one coin was also placed in the City of Huntington time capsule, which was sealed Oct. 22, 2021, as part of Huntington’s sesquicentennial celebration and is set to be opened in 100 years.
Ray Stonestreet, a volunteer and minister at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston, said the Medical Reserve Corps is a great opportunity to serve the community, and people should know it is not limited to medical professionals.
“It’s a group of volunteers from a vast variety of different backgrounds that come together to help out in all kinds of situations, not just during a pandemic or emergency situation,” he said. “So when you think, ‘Medical Reserve Corps,’ don’t think just medical — think bigger, because everybody has gifts and talents they can use to volunteer or help out in their community.”