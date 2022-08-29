HUNTINGTON — The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will distribute monkeypox vaccines Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment only to those who qualify based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Individuals can call 304-523-6483, ext. 259, to set up an appointment with the health department.
Monkeypox virus is a form of orthopoxvirus where those who contract it could experience fever, head and muscle aches, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and lesions that can appear on the face, hands, feet and genital areas. The virus is most often spread through skin-to-skin contact but can also be contracted through secondhand contact when an individual with the virus touches items and leaves traces of the virus later touched by another individual.
Eligible to get the vaccine during this week’s clinic are those who have been identified as someone who has been in contact with a person who contracted monkeypox, those who are aware a sexual partner within the last two weeks contracted the virus, and those with multiple partners during the last two weeks in an area with known monkeypox cases.
Those who work in an environment where they could be exposed to orthopoxviruses — meaning laboratory workers who test for orthopoxviruses, lab workers who handle cultures or animals with the viruses, and some health care or public health employees — also are eligible.
According to the CDC’s monkeypox dashboard, five cases have been reported in West Virginia as of 2 p.m. Monday. Throughout the United States, 18,101 cases have been reported.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said the hope is to vaccinate about 70 people against monkeypox during the two-day clinic.
Kilkenny said health officials believe the virus will eventually reach Cabell County, and measures have been put in place to prepare the community and health providers.
“While a small number of cases have occurred in West Virginia, that number is slowly increasing and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has anticipated that Cabell County, one of the four most populous counties in the state, would have cases,” he said.
“In preparation, the general public has been educated about the disease, health care providers have developed skills to recognize, diagnose, and treat patients, and technical assistance has been provided to assure for appropriate care, case contact tracing and preventive services are in place.”
In Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health launched a monkeypox case dashboard and interactive map last week.
The map is available at the Ohio Department of Health Website and displays the number of monkeypox cases in the state and per county, the age range of those affected by monkeypox, the percentage of cases by sex and outcomes, including hospitalizations and deaths.
The dashboard will be updated weekly on Thursdays, and reported 147 confirmed cases as of Aug. 25. The CDC’s monkeypox dashboard reported 157 cases in Ohio as of 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a Thursday release the dashboard will be a resource for Ohio residents to be aware of the virus and how it is affecting their communities.
“The Ohio Department of Health has been working closely with our local health department partners and healthcare providers to provide monkeypox testing, case investigation, contact tracing, and prevention and treatment options. As cases do continue to rise, we want to keep Ohioans informed about this outbreak, and what steps they should take to protect themselves,” Vanderhoff said in the release.
“The risk of contracting monkeypox for most Ohioans remains low, as this virus does not easily spread like COVID-19. However, it is important to continue to do all we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and to reduce the burden of illness.”