HUNTINGTON — More opportunities to be tested for the novel coronavirus have been announced as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the virus continue to increase in the Tri-State.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Testing will be conducted at the outdoor tent at the health department, which is located at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Earlier this week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a goal of increasing the number of tests conducted in the state each day from an average of about 3,500 tests to 7,000 or more tests a day, with an emphasis in testing in higher-risk orange and red counties on the state’s risk map.
Statewide in West Virginia, there were 247 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, for a total of 14,953, and five new deaths, for a total of 330.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 67-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old man from Harrison County, a 58-year-old man from Doddridge County and a 67-year-old woman from Mercer County.
Cases per county are: Barbour (53), Berkeley (976), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (767), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (22), Fayette (599), Gilmer (43), Grant (158), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (104), Hancock (148), Hardy (88), Harrison (349), Jackson (259), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,554), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (606), Marion (265), Marshall (170), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (409), Mineral (172), Mingo (372), Monongalia (1,980), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (99), Ohio (367), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (152), Putnam (538), Raleigh (501), Randolph (240), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (49), Taylor (120), Tucker (20), Tyler (16), Upshur (64), Wayne (389), Webster (7), Wetzel (53), Wirt (12), Wood (356) and Wyoming (110).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 282 active cases Friday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new deaths related to the virus, for a total of 22. There were also 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported, with patients’ ages ranging from 4 to 73. There have been 675 total cases in the county, with 556 out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 148,894 total cases as of 2 p.m. Friday, with 4,734 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new deaths related to the virus — an 81-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman — for a total of nine.
There were also 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, for a total of 459. The new cases are a 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl, 19-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 51-year-old man, 52-year-old man, 65-year-old woman, 68-year-old woman, 73-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
Statewide, 930 new cases were reported, for a total of 65,066, and 12 new deaths — including a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County — for a total of 1,149.
More than 42,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Friday, for a total of 6,958,632, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 202,329 deaths related to the virus.