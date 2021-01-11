HUNTINGTON — Elderly Tri-State residents can look to their local health departments to get on a wait list for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Lawrence County Health Department in Ironton is preparing for the second phase of vaccine distribution by collecting the names of those 80 and older. Those who are 80 and older can call the health department at 740-532-3962 to sign up.
The Ohio health department is currently vaccinating health professionals and first responders.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is taking appointments for those who are 75 and older, as well as healthcare workers and long-term care staff. To get an appointment, visit www.abchdkentucky.com.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is also accepting applications from those 80 and older on their website, cabellhealth.org. You will be contacted when an appointment is scheduled.
Anyone with issues getting the vaccine or who needs help getting on a wait list in West Virginia can call the new vaccine hotline at 1-833-734-0965.
As of Monday, 92,070 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 13,469 second doses have been administered, totaling 105,539 doses distributed statewide.
Gov. Jim Justice announced that 100% of the first-doses of vaccine West Virginia has received from the federal government up to Monday have either been administered or are scheduled to be administered to a specific person this week.
West Virginia is only behind Alaska in distributing the vaccine to residents per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ohio is among the worst states for distribution so far, with Kentucky in the middle of the pack.
Twelve new deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday, including a 60-year-old man from Cabell County. There were 1,070 new positive cases reported across the state.
In Ohio, 7,892 new positive cases and 75 new deaths were reported statewide. The Lawrence County Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Monday, for a total of 4,275.
In Kentucky, 2,085 new positive cases and 21 new deaths were reported statewide.
During his COVID-19 press briefing, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took time to honor a 46-year-old high school teacher who died of COVID-19 last week.
“Simone Parker was only 46 years old when she passed away from COVID-19 earlier this month,” he said. “She taught for 19 years at Trigg County High School in Cadiz and was described by everyone who knew her as an extraordinary educator. She always said, ‘Once they are mine, they are always mine,’ about her students. And that was true,” Beshear said. “She was often found taking care of her kids in and out of the classroom, doing whatever was needed to make sure they succeeded.”