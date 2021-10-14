Harry Layne receives a flu vaccination from Nikki Santonio of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department during Marshall University Minority Health Institute’s third annual West Virginia Minority Health Fair on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
UniCare Heath Plan of West Virginia donates $1 million to Marshall University Minority Health Institute during a community investment grant presentation ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
Marshall University Minority Health Institute Founder and Director Dr. Anthony Woart speaks during a community investment grant presentation on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington. Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia made a $1 million donation to Marshall University Minority Health Institute.
HUNTINGTON — A health fair engineered to raise awareness and provide solutions for health disparities facing minority communities in West Virginia was held Thursday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
In its third year, the Marshall University Minority Health Institute Minority Health Fair, sponsored by UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia, hosted more vendors than it has in years past — a welcomed growth, according to the woman who organized it.
UniCare also presented a $1 million check to the Minority Health Institute to kick off the fair, which will help address health equity and disparities, economic stability, social and community services, neighborhood enrichment and education, as well as the social drivers of health that continue to be barriers to positive health outcomes and overall wellness among minority populations and other vulnerable communities across the state.
“We’re so happy and blessed that we are able to see this come to fruition,” said LaDawna Walker-Dean, West Virginia minority health coordinator for the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health. “And hopefully we are helping address health equity and health disparities among minorities and low-volume populations in the state of West Virginia.”
Those minority groups, she emphasized, aren’t limited to the Black population but expands to any “low-volume” group of people including individuals with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community.
“We’re coming into the community and letting them know how important they are and how important their health is. If we can bring those services here, they’ll know about them and maybe one day travel to these services and use them. Most of these (vendors) offer free services, so hopefully we have gotten the word out about who those services are and the people behind them,” Walker-Dean said.
During the event, members of the public were able to gather informational items about services offered by groups from across the state. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, as well as flu vaccines, were also offered on-site.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
