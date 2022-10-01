HUNTINGTON — As weather gets colder, health officials recommend community members get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines to reduce their chances of catching either virus.
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said while the vaccines do not make getting influenza, or the flu, or the coronavirus impossible, they significantly lower the chances of getting the viruses and can reduce symptom severity.
“Get your flu shot. I think that the flu shot has long been underutilized. People have felt like it was not effective, but it is effective for the people who take it,” Kilkenny said. “When they’re surrounded by so many un-immunized people with the flu, it’s hard for them not to get it, but it will still mitigate or lessen the effects in most cases. So get your flu shot, get your updated (COVID-19) booster if you’re eligible for it, and that gives you your best chance.”
Flu shots will be available at the health department from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Monday, Oct. 3.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3% to 11% of the population contracts the flu each year. Preliminary data from the 2019-20 flu season states an estimated 400,000 people were hospitalized due to the flu, with a prediction that 38 million people had symptomatic illnesses. The number is subject to change as data is finalized, the CDC website states.
Flu season typically begins in October, with peak cases in December and February, according to the CDC, but the season can last through May.
Kilkenny said over the past few years, the number of influenza cases was minimal during the 2020-21 season and saw a slight increase for the 2021-22 flu season, but cases could have been lost among COVID-19 cases.
This year, Kilkenny said he expects to see an increase in flu cases, and while masks are not being enforced to reduce the spread of influenza or COVID-19, they could be beneficial.
“We’ve gone, in recent years, from no flu or very little flu, to last year we had a modest amount of flu, but it was mixed in with COVID so it kind of got lost. I do think we’ll have a noticeable flu season this year, and I do think that we’re much better at determining flu versus COVID and dealing with all of that,” Kilkenny said. “I think while there may not be a specific recommendation regarding masking with the flu, the discussion is out there that masks can be entertained as ways to reduce risk.”
Anyone 6 months old and older is able to get the flu vaccine, and it takes about two weeks to develop immunity.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
