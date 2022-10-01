The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As weather gets colder, health officials recommend community members get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines to reduce their chances of catching either virus.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said while the vaccines do not make getting influenza, or the flu, or the coronavirus impossible, they significantly lower the chances of getting the viruses and can reduce symptom severity.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

