HUNTINGTON — Local health officials encouraged Black people and other minorities to get the COVID-19 vaccine after discussing the history of mistrust between minorities and health care providers and why people should get vaccinated during the “Disparities in Health Care” webinar held Wednesday.
“Black, Hispanic and Native Americans are dying from COVID at nearly three times the rate of white Americans, according to the CDC prevention analysis. Yet according to the most recent analysis, people of color are less likely to get the vaccine,” Dr. Leonard White said. “My concern is, if we don’t vaccinate the population that has the highest risk, we’re going to see even more disproportional deaths in Black and brown communities.”
White, associate dean of diversity and an assistant professor of medicine at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was a panelist during the webinar, which was organized in honor of Black History Month through the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall.
White said he believes the main reasons people of color are hesitant to receive the coronavirus vaccine are caused by lack of knowledge about the vaccine, access issues and “mistrust rooted in structural racism.”
The history of Black people mistrusting medical professionals began when enslaved men and women were forced to have surgeries without anesthesia strictly for medical advancement, White said, and has continued due to mistreatment of people of color for medical experiments throughout history.
Panelist Jill Upson, chair of the Governor’s Commission on Disparities and executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs in Charleston, said while researching prior to the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, she discovered prison systems in California were sterilizing women of color without their knowledge as recently as 2010.
White also spoke of misinformation regarding the vaccine, stating that many people believe the vaccine was created too quickly to be safe or includes a live virus that will give people COVID-19 if they receive the vaccine.
White challenged these ideas by explaining how the vaccine trials went through all the correct channels, but at an accelerated rate because people tasked with making the vaccine were promised by the U.S. government that they would receive whatever funding necessary to make it.
He also said the vaccines being distributed now, created by Pfizer and Moderna, use RNA or mRNA as a way for scientists to take some of the body’s cells and show dead or inactive versions of the coronavirus, not the live COVID-19 virus.
“The goal of all vaccines is to stimulate your own immune system to recognize the threat before that threat actually shows up,” White said. “So, by exposing our immune system to a piece of a virus, it will trigger our body to make these proteins or antibodies that will recognize that piece of the virus and begin to recognize the piece as being foreign and mount a defense. Then if the actual virus comes, your body can clearly recognize it.”
White also said Black people and people of color are less likely to receive the vaccine because they may have less access to it and are more susceptible to contract COVID-19. White explained this is not just due to higher rates of preexisting conditions, but Black people and other minorities statistically make up more essential jobs, such as bus drivers or custodians, that put them at risk.
Upson also addressed the issue of people of color having limited access to the vaccine.
In May 2020, Upson said her COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities task force tried to have minority-targeted testing sites for COVID-19, but after knowledge of the site spread, the sites were overrun with non-minorities.
With many people of color not receiving the vaccine due to transportation issues, Upson said her task force is working with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to find ways that people stuck at home for various reasons could have a vaccine brought to them.
“I’m happy to report that (FEMA is) looking into solutions, looking at ways that they can get out into the homes, to put medical teams together and to go out and vaccinate people who want to be vaccinated without having to come out of the house. They can’t do the entire state, but they certainly will look at the areas of highest need,” Upson said.
Marshall’s newly appointed head football coach, Charles Huff, also spoke during the webinar, saying he understands there is a lot of history of mistrust with medical professionals but he believes everyone should get the vaccine.
Dr. Lauri Andress, assistant professor in the School of Public Health at West Virginia University, also spoke during the webinar, discussing infant mortality rates in West Virginia.
Andress said people of color are more likely to experience the death of either the mother or child during childbirth in West Virginia, explaining that education and income are considered factors in the likelihood of someone experiencing complications during medical procedures. However, she said, Black mothers with a college degree are more likely to suffer complications during pregnancy than white mothers with less than a high school degree.
Andress said it is important to understand historical context in medicine and Black history.
The panel also included an introduction by Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and introductions of panelists from Burnis Morris, Carter G. Woodson professor of Journalism and Mass Communications and co-founder and director of The Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University; Wendell Dobbs, interim dean of the College of Arts and Media; and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.