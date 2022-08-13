Pictured is a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md.
Pictured is a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md.
HUNTINGTON — As monkeypox cases spread in the United States, Cabell County health officials say it is important to stay up to date on information and practice good hygiene to limit the spread.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said the health department is working with state and local physicians to prepare for monkeypox cases in Cabell County.
“I can’t predict the spread of any disease, but we certainly expect it, considering the widespread nature of this outbreak here in the United States,” he said. “We could have people affected here in our community, and we want to make sure we can help them quickly and we can educate folks about this and let them know what their risk is.”
The monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus that causes a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, but symptoms are less severe. The strand of monkeypox currently spreading through the United States has a less than 1% fatality rate.
Individuals with higher risk of getting monkeypox are those who have had physical contact with someone who has been infected with the virus and those who have multiple sexual partners or have unprotected sex.
Those who contract the virus may experience fever, head and muscle aches, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. It can also be identified through lesions that can appear on an individual’s face, hands, feet and genital areas.
The United Sates had recorded 11,177 cases of monkeypox as of 2 p.m. Friday, with West Virginia reporting four cases in the state.
Kilkenny said health department employees have worked with local hospitals to test possible cases of monkeypox, but no tests have come back positive and the department can aid in testing in multiple ways.
“We’ve developed a team here at the health department that can support the diagnosis, advise about what kind of testing needs to be done, where it can be done,” he said. “If need be, we can even pick up specimens and transport them to the state laboratory and that helps speed up the diagnosis, and that’s really a big gap that we’re seeing in the country — that it’s taking a long time to get a diagnosis.”
Monkeypox is most commonly transmitted by physical contact, but in some circumstances can also be transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact and through secondhand contact, or when an individual with monkeypox touches an item and leaves traces of the virus behind.
Kilkenny said because the virus is most often spread through physical contact, as long as individuals are regularly washing their hands and bodies, engaging in safe sex practices and limiting skin-to-skin contact in large crowds, transmission rates should remain low.
He added that since monkeypox is not typically transmitted through the air like COVID-19, those who think they may have monkeypox should go to the hospital for testing as soon as possible.
The World Health Organization website states many monkeypox cases reported have been identified among men who have sex with men, but the virus is not limited to that community. Kilkenny said it is important to understand anyone can contract monkeypox.
Those who contract the virus will have to isolate in order to reduce the spread of the virus, but the health department can work to get vaccinations for the individual infected and others who have been in close contact.
Kilkenny said the vaccine is limited, but the health department will work with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to get the vaccine as needed.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.