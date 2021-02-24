HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has seen 91 outbreaks of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the majority in nursing homes.
Tonya Chaney, regional epidemiologist at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, reported to the Board of Health on Wednesday that of the 91 outbreaks, 17 were in nursing homes. The second highest number of outbreaks were in group homes and recovery homes, partly influenced by the high number of those institutions in the county. Multiple outbreaks also took place at the same location.
For example, an outbreak in a nursing home was defined as one staff member.
Some outbreaks have gone on for several months, Chaney said. The average length of an outbreak has been 29 days, with one in a nursing home lasting more than 200 days.
There have been no outbreaks in the school setting.
New cases of the virus went down from January to February in Cabell County and the region.
“Our data combined with (the state’s) demonstrates there has been a remarkable improvement in the number of cases,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, health officer. “We are looking forward to ongoing improvement, but it requires ongoing work. That work is we need to continue to vaccinate, wear masks and watch our distancing and washing our hands. Those are not going away as the vaccine increases, not at least for the next little while.”
Vaccinations continue at the former Sears location in the Huntington Mall. The health department continues to try and acquire more personal protective equipment, or PPE, to supply the site and other community partners. Finding PPE has been hit or miss, said director of environmental services Rodney Melton.
In other business, Kilkenny told the board that the health department is monitoring legislation at the Capitol that “puts pressure on, if not threatens, public health.” He said they are working with legislators and monitoring legislation as it moves through.
Senate Bill 12 passed the Senate on Tuesday, which would require both the Cabell County Commission and Huntington City Council to approve any health ordinance/policy passed by the Board of Health. It could result in separate public health measures in the county versus the city.
Senate Bill 334 is on the agenda Thursday for the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee. This bill requires harm reduction programs in the state to get a license and would ban any state funding from going to harm reduction programs with syringe exchanges. Syringes distributed by the programs would need to be tracked.