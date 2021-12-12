HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 cases are decreasing in schools and long-term care facilities, but spikes are possible due to the cold weather and holiday season, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
During last week’s Board of Health meeting, members noted decreases in the number of outbreaks in nursing home facilities and the Cabell County school system. Despite the downward trend, regional epidemiologist Austin Hoffman said the county may begin to see case numbers rise following the holidays.
“Schools are really declining,” he said. “I suspect after this Thanksgiving and after Christmas break, we’ll see a big spike, but currently we are not.”
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said the health department is continuing to monitor cases, and mask mandates and the expanded eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine has helped decrease the number of cases and absences due to quarantining.
Kilkenny said though the Board of Health cannot be certain a spike in cases will occur, there are a few factors that make a spike likely.
“While it isn’t possible to predict very far into the future, the ongoing high rate of community transmission, our low rate of immunization and the threat of a potentially fast-spreading omicron variant give us all concern,” he said.
Kilkenny encouraged vaccination, including booster shots for those eligible, masking and social distancing when possible.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, there were 9,138 active cases statewide Saturday.
Store closed for cleaning
In Kentucky, Walmart closed its Ashland store Friday afternoon to have the location sanitized, citing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
In a prepared statement, Walmart said it wants to assist health officials working against the pandemic.
“In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Ashland store location at 351 River Hill Drive at 2 p.m. (Friday) as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” the statement said.
Walmart planned to reopen the location to customers at 6 a.m. Sunday and it will continue conducting associate health assessments. All unvaccinated associates must wear face coverings.
The company also said it is offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive.
“These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community, while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” the statement said.
Walmart said other locations throughout the area will remain open at this time.
“We’re monitoring our stores and making evaluations on a case-by-case basis, while continuing our cleaning and safety measures based on advice from health experts,” the statement said.