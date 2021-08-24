HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is projected to continue to see increases in new COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, Huntington city officials recently learned.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department officials spoke with City Council members about the state of the coronavirus in Huntington during the council’s Monday meeting.
“COVID variant delta has entered our community and it is approximately four times as infectious as the original virus, so it has swept pretty rapidly through the community,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, chief executive officer and health officer of the health department.
He said that for the month of August, the health department expects to see more than 1,000 new local cases of COVID-19 among residents. Kilkenny added that the health care system is “working frantically” to save those who are most sick, and the health department is working to prevent infections through vaccinations, masking and other measures.
“We’ve always called on the citizens of Huntington to take measures to shorten our surges, and they’ve always done that. And without the help of our citizenry, without the help of the leadership within the community, we don’t have the successes that we do,” Kilkenny said.
The delta variant is the dominant variant in the state. In a recent meeting with other health officers, Kilkenny heard that 97% of cases are variant delta cases. He said the department is seeing breakthrough cases despite vaccinations. He also told council members that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects Cabell County will continue to see increases in new cases over the next two weeks and then plateau.
“The majority of our cases are still unvaccinated people. This variant is thriving on unvaccinated people, and some vaccinated people are also getting ill,” Kilkenny said.
Kilkenny also said he had hoped to be able to address council members without wearing a mask; however, Monday’s meeting marked a return to all individuals in attendance of a council meeting wearing masks.
On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths, including that of a 49-year-old woman from Wayne County, a 67-year-old woman from Putnam County, an 88-year-old man from Lincoln County, and two women from Logan County, ages 84 and 62. An additional death was reported Tuesday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department urged residents to be vaccinated against the virus, saying there had been 519 cases of COVID-19, 22 hospitalizations and four virus-related deaths in the county in August alone.
Vaccination clinics will be held at the health department from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 27.
Lawrence County is third in the state for the number of new cases per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, the Department of Health announced that more than 6 million residents ages 12 and up have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, marking 60% of the population currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
“By highlighting vaccination rates among those 12 and older, we are reinforcing the importance of keeping kids in school,” explained Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff in a news release. “This is an important milestone because as more Ohioans gain robust immunity through vaccination, we reduce the opportunities for this virus to spread, mutate and inflict serious harm — and we get closer to the day when this virus can no longer upend our lives.”
Ohio residents can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.