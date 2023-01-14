First year medical student Kara Piechowski helps 7-year-old Lucy Price check her stuffed animal’s heart beat during the inaugural New Year, New You: Family Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday at the Huntington Mall.
Ascent Audiology and Hearing owner Rebecca Brashears checks Carole Pelfrey's ear with a video otoscope during the inaugural New Year, New You: Family Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Huntington Mall.
BARBOURVILLE — The Huntington Mall teamed up with HD Media and Mountain Health Network on Saturday to help others start the new year fit and healthy.
HD Media hosted the inaugural “New Year, New You: Family Health & Wellness Fair,” which included a variety of free educational resources, exercise demonstrations and health screenings.
“The Herald-Dispatch and the HD Media team are so excited to be working with our community partners to engage and empower the Tri-State community through events like the annual New Year, New You Health Fair,” said HD Media’s Vice President of Advertising Jerry Briggs. “Our goal is to offer free access to health screenings, risk assessment, health education and resources to all. This is the first year in some time that we have offered a health event like this and we look forward to growing each year.”
The event also featured volunteers from the Barboursville Fire Department conducting car seat safety checks near Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Attendees could enter to win several giveaways, including a $250 mall gift card, a family four pack of tickets to Saturday night’s PBR Tournament at the Charleston Civic Arena, massages, fitness memberships and a car seat.
UniCare Health Plan Of WV was on hand repacking the backpacks of school-aged children in Center Court. There was also an opportunity for shoppers to vote for their favorite American Heart Association Art display provided by local Cabell County students. The winners received prizes from art supplies to a new bike.
Mountain Health Network hosted the Teddy Bear Clinic with Hoops Family Children’s Hospital’s Child Life program. St Mary’s Outpatient Rehab was also there, along with Marshall Health, which provided blood pressure checks.
Attendees could also sign up and start tracking their steps when they walk the mall as part of the Huntington Mall’s Mindful Mile Walker Program sponsored by Mountain Health Network.
“Mall walking offers a safe, free, comfortable, walker-friendly way for the public to be more physically active,” according to a press release from the Huntington Mall.
Once registered, participating walkers will be able to sign in each day at the mall’s customer service desk and check out when they leave, recording their miles for the day. One complete walk around the mall equals one mile, mall officials said.
Mall officials said the marketing team will update the Mindful Mile Walker book weekly. Those reaching the mindful mile goal of 500 miles will be entered in the mall’s drawing to be held on Jan. 13, 2024, for a chance at a $500 Huntington Mall gift card. Participants can receive an entry for every 500 miles walked, and all Mindful Mile Walkers who reach the goal of 500 miles in one year will receive a prize pack to celebrate their accomplishment.
Sponsors for this year’s event included Valley Health, Kroger, Ascent Audiology & Hearing, Encova Insurance, Centerwell Home Health, Huntington Mall, Mountain Health Network and iHeart Radio.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
