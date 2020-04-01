HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and its board of trustees have announced its Healthy Communities Initiative for the 2020-21 grant year.
Funding under this initiative will support nonprofit organizations that address behavioral, emotional, physical, social and spiritual health challenges in the community.
“The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington seeks partnerships with nonprofit organizations with the potential to inspire healthier choices for the residents of the Tri-State,” said Janell E. Ray, chief executive officer of The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, in a news release. “Our 2020-2021 grant cycle opens on March 30, 2020, with funding awards announced by June 15, 2020. We are excited to offer funding support to local organizations that share our mission and vision for a healthy community. We are sensitive to the challenges many of our nonprofits are experiencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be especially flexible with the timing of our initiative cycle deadlines.”
Grant deadlines for the Healthy Communities Initiative are:
- Request for proposal issued: March 30, 2020.
- Proposal submission deadline: May 15, 2020 (extended due to COVID-19).
- Funding decision announcement: June 15, 2020 (extended due to COVID-19).
- A pre-recorded technical assistance webinar and a request for proposal is posted online.
For project idea questions, contact Laura Boone, senior program officer, 949 3rd Ave., Suite 100B, Huntington, WV 25701; 304-397-5955, ext. 103; or lkboone@pallottinehuntington.org.
For grant application questions, contact Janet Spry, operations manager, 949 3rd Ave., Suite 100B, Huntington, WV 25701; 304-397-5955, ext. 102; or jyspry@pallottinehuntington.org.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region.
It focuses its efforts on four core areas: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder and tobacco cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness. Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Mason, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
For more information about The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, visit https://pallottinehuntington.org or contact Janell E. Ray at 304-397-5955.