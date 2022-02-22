HUNTINGTON — The hearing of a lawsuit filed against the City of Huntington by a sober living home has been continued until March 9 as the court awaits further evidence to be submitted.
Freedom House Inc., a sober living home that began operating in April 2021, was denied a business license by the city in October of last year, but Jason Goad, an attorney representing the house, said they should be allowed one since Recovery Point also operates two sober living homes on the same block.
“All my client is asking for is to be treated like everybody else. There are dozens of these places operating in town, and they are the only ones getting any hassle and I can’t quite figure that out,” Goad said.
The back-and-forth between sides was primarily focused on the zoning of the property and whether the City of Huntington violated any ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) laws in denying the business license to Freedom House Inc., but maximum occupancy was also a talking point.
Christa Spencer, who is co-owner of the property and operates Freedom House, testified that there are seven women living in the home, three more than when the City of Huntington last spoke with them about the property.
Spencer wants to house up to 12 individuals, which she believes she can do according to guidance set by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences (WVARR), which states that a home can have up to six residents for each full bathroom.
The home in question has two full bathrooms, but each of the bedrooms must have at least 50 square feet per person living in the space in order to remain compliant.
Huntington Fire Marshal Matthew Winters said he had previously inspected the home but did not take those measurements. It was requested by Goad that the measurements be taken and reported on the record at a future date.
Erika Hernandez represented the city and said that since the property is considered a single-family residential home, there should be no more than five residents.
Winters said sober living homes can easily become overpopulated and can create potential risk for unsafe living conditions and specifically fires, which he stated occur more often in rental properties than owner-occupied ones.
When the home was inspected by the fire marshal last fall, Winters reported no major violations but determined the third floor of the home was not suitable for housing individuals due to low ceilings.
Spencer stated they have since allocated the third-floor space and basement for storage only and are using four of the five bedrooms to house occupants and the fifth has been converted to a temporary office that can be removed if more residents are accepted.
The sober living home is located in the 2400 block of 9th Avenue. Goad stated that on either side of the Freedom House are recovery homes owned and operated by Recovery Point, and that Freedom House should be allowed to operate just as they have.
The house has continued to operate throughout the legal process. Goad sought a temporary injunction that would force the city to issue a business license, but it was not granted since it is in operation anyway.
Judge Alfred Ferguson said he believed the situation could be resolved when they meet again at 9 a.m. March 9.