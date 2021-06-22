HUNTINGTON — An increased bond capacity could be in store for Tanyard Station.
According to the agenda for the next Cabell County Commission meeting, commissioners will discuss setting a public hearing date on the matter.
The agenda says the bond capacity is “to facilitate the completion of the public infrastructure projects and improvements within the TIF District.” TIF stands for tax increment financing.
Carrie Cecil, an attorney with Frost Brown Todd and represents Tanyard Station, said this is part of a process to submit an updated application to increase the bond capacity previously set.
“This has nothing to do with any future bond issues. This is solely with respect to the application process,” Cecil said.
Brent Roswall, a co-owner of Interstate Commercial Real Estate Services, said Taynard Station will be expanded in the future. The Tennesee-based Interstate is the developer of Tanyard Station, which is in Barboursville. Roswall said he and some other representatives will be present at Thursday’s commission meeting.
In 2016, the Cabell County Commission approved $9 million in tax increment revenue bonds for infrastructure improvements, according to previous The Herald-Dispatch reporting. Cecil said Taynard Station will ask for the increase to cover $15 million to have flexibility for things like a debt service reserve fund. She said that an estimate of a refunding bond deal would be approximately $11 million.
In other commission meeting items, the County Commission is scheduled to discuss a policy renewal with the West Virginia Communities Risk Pool General Liability and Workers Compensation. County commissioners are also expected to go into an executive session to discuss personnel and opioid litigation.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cabell County Courthouse.