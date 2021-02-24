HUNTINGTON — The ability of the Ohio governor to issue public health orders during a pandemic would be restricted under a bill in the Ohio House that is the GOP’s latest effort to rein in the state’s authority.
A House committee reviewed a GOP-backed bill Wednesday that looks to create legislative oversight of emergency orders made by fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.
The effort is similar to a bill that passed in the Senate last week that would limit public health emergency orders to 90 days, and also give the General Assembly the power to rescind those orders by resolution after 30 days.
It’s the latest in a series of yearlong efforts by GOP lawmakers to curtail DeWine’s pandemic response, including his issuing of a statewide mask mandate, the now-expired curfew and a strict lockdown in the spring.
“We’re going to be taking a look at what the Senate did and why it did it,” House Speaker Bob Cupp said of the bill last week. “We hope to also take a look at some mechanisms in other states.”
Proponents of both the House and Senate bill believe DeWine and the state Health Department have issued orders during the past 11 months of the pandemic that have remained enacted for longer than necessary and, as a result, have unduly damaged small businesses and the state’s economy.
Opponents of the effort, which include several medical institutions, have called it unconstitutional and warned it would decentralize the state’s response during an emergency and cost lives in the process.
One of those opponents is one of DeWine’s top coronavirus advisers, Dr. Andrew Thomas.
“Substantially changing the way our state is organized to respond to this crisis in the middle of the pandemic is risky and would create unnecessary confusion for the public and the business community, and would further limit the effectiveness of actions taken to date to curb the spread of the virus and limit the loss of life,” Thomas, who is the chief clinical officer at Ohio State University, testified Wednesday.
The medical professional has been a frequent guest at the Ohio Statehouse since the pandemic began, testifying against past efforts to create similar legislation and reiterating his concerns Wednesday.
During his testimony, Thomas highlighted how the timeline for the House bill that would allow for rescinding emergency orders, days after it is enacted, “is an eternity in terms of this virus.”
“We don’t know yet the impact of that on the course of the pandemic,” Thomas said. “But if the state’s hands are tied, whether actions are at risk of being reflexively reversed the confusion this would cost businesses across the state and the mixed messages it would send to the citizens of our state would be incredibly damaging.”
Last year, DeWine, a Republican, had indicated he would veto any bill that would make it hard for him or the Health Department to issue emergency orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He made good on that promise in December when a similar Senate bill moved through the House and Senate and landed on his desk.
But DeWine and lawmakers appeared to have made some compromises with the latest proposal, although the governor said last week that it still does not guarantee he will sign it into law.
“We think it has a way to go, and really it’s not so much about me,” DeWine said. “It’s not about me. What we have to make sure we have to get right is how a future governor — not a Mike DeWine — a future governor can react to an emergency.”
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Black leaders at Shiloh Baptist Church to promote efforts to increase vaccination rates among the state’s minority residents.
That included the Rev. Jim Thurman, who counts himself among the converts who recognize the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
The prominent Black activist received his second dose of vaccine Wednesday as Kentucky’s governor highlighted efforts to encourage minority populations to roll up their sleeves for the shots.
“It’s a matter between life and death,” said Thurman, president of the Lexington-Fayette County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Thurman said he initially refused to be inoculated, pointing to historical reasons for part of his hesitancy. He specifically noted the so-called “Tuskegee Syphilis Study,” in which the federal government let hundreds of Black men in Alabama go untreated for syphilis for 40 years for research purposes.
But after considerable prayer, Thurman said, he saw the value of getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
Blacks make up 8.4% of Kentucky’s population but account for 4.6% of those vaccinated so far, the governor’s office said. That low vaccination rate points to a deeper problem — that Blacks are underrepresented in many of the professions prioritized for vaccinations, Beshear said.
As the state distributes the vaccines, it’s an “absolute requirement” that “this shot of hope is available to all Kentuckians equitably,” the Democratic governor said.
He acknowledged the challenge of overcoming vaccine hesitancy among some people, especially in minority populations, as the state prepares for ramped-up vaccine shipments.
“It is critical that the color of your skin or the size of your bank account does not matter in the accessibility of getting this vaccine,” Beshear said.
Beshear said he’s more optimistic than ever about defeating COVID-19 this year.
“This vaccine is safe, it’s effective and it is already saving lives,” he said, noting the plunging fatality rate among Kentuckians in long-term care facilities since vaccinations began.
Meanwhile, Kentucky reported 1,306 new coronavirus cases and 51 more virus-related deaths Wednesday. The state surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, and its death toll from the pandemic reached at least 4,527.
More than 880 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 228 in intensive care units.
In Boyd County, six new cases were reported, for a total of 4,529, with patients’ ages ranging from 20 to 71. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in the county.
In West Virginia, there were 243 new cases of COVID-19 reported, for a total of 130,382, and 11 new deaths, for a total of 2,285.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,182), Berkeley (9,605), Boone (1,553), Braxton (769), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,740), Calhoun (224), Clay (371), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,622), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,054), Greenbrier (2,381), Hampshire (1,511), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,261), Harrison (4,804), Jackson (1,649), Jefferson (3,592), Kanawha (11,941), Lewis (1,026), Lincoln (1,215), Logan (2,668), Marion (3,626), Marshall (2,989), Mason (1,758), McDowell (1,340), Mercer (4,184), Mineral (2,574), Mingo (2,107), Monongalia (7,837), Monroe (937), Morgan (927), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,609), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (584), Preston (2,518), Putnam (4,172), Raleigh (4,636), Randolph (2,375), Ritchie (616), Roane (493), Summers (700), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,660), Wayne (2,586), Webster (305), Wetzel (1,074), Wirt (349), Wood (6,991) and Wyoming (1,730).
Cabell County reported 583 active cases Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 141.