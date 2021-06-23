IRONTON — Lawrence County Magistrate D.L. McWhorter continued a hearing Wednesday on whether an injunction keeping the Country Hearth motel open on U.S. 52 in the South Point area will stand.
Lawrence County Building Inspector William Toole issued an order June 10 to have occupants of the hotel vacate the structure and for it to be closed.
Tyler C. Haslam, a Huntington lawyer representing Kim Bostwick, general manager of Country Hearth Inn and Suites, and Sushan Anand, chairman of Mortgage Management Corp. and the hotel owner, filed a request for a temporary injunction staying Toole’s order earlier this month.
McWhorter signed a temporary restraining order June 11 keeping the hotel open for the time being and setting a hearing for 1 p.m. Wednesday, at which parties in the case agreed to continue it. No future hearing date was set.
Anand signed an affidavit earlier this month saying he was living at the site and has spent $200,000 on renovations and plans to spend another $200,000 to $300,000 on renovations using local contractors.
On June 9, Josh Lewis, an Ohio state fire marshal, said a complaint had been filed concerning hot water at the hotel.
Lewis inspected the property and told Anand that certain repairs needed to be made to the hot water system and that there would be no issue with the hotel being occupied while the repairs were made, according to the affidavit.
However, Toole required the property to be vacated immediately. When he was told moving everybody immediately wasn’t possible, he said he didn’t care if the people had to go in the parking lot, according to Anand’s affidavit.
Toole didn’t respond to a phone call from The Herald-Dispatch.
Residents at Country Hearth include disabled veterans and people on fixed income, according to the request for the restraining order.