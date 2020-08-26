Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A detention and extradition hearing for Kymoni “Money” Desean Davis, 31, of Detroit, who is a suspect in a New Year’s Day shooting that left seven people injured in downtown Huntington, was postponed Wednesday.

At the defense’s request for more time to review the case, the hearing will now take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in a U.S. District Court Eastern Michigan District courtroom. The hearing will determine if Davis, who was arrested in Detroit, will be returned to Huntington to face federal and state charges in the case.

