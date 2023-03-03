HUNTINGTON — A preliminary hearing was set for a Kentucky fugitive who was charged last week with second-degree sexual assault.
Toddrick Deshawn Arnold, 25, is accused of forcibly assaulting a woman in the 700 block of 1/2 alley on Feb. 24.
Arnold failed to appear in Boyd County, Kentucky, where he faces burglary charges.
An official with the Cabell County Prosecutor's office said Arnold is homeless. He was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $30,000 cash-only bond.
The preliminary hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Monday in the basement of the Cabell County Courthouse.
