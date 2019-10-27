HUNTINGTON — A preliminary hearing has been set for a Marshall University football player accused of strangling a woman in Huntington last week.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 22, a redshirt junior defensive back for Marshall, is charged with felony strangulation and domestic assault. He was jailed after his Wednesday arrest but has since posted a $55,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Cabell County Magistrate Court to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to be presented to a Cabell County grand jury for possible indictment.
According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 21st Street, Drayton was observed by a Marshall University Police officer forcibly grabbing the victim around the neck and shoulder area, yelling at her.
The victim had visible red marks on her neck and chest area causing her pain, according to the complaint.
There was also an uninvolved witness who gave a statement.
Drayton has been suspended from all team-related activities, Marshall athletics communications director Jason Corriher previously said. He did not play in Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky University.
Drayton is originally from Largo, Florida.