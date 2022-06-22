Seven-year-old Harlie Crabtree, center, swims with her siblings, 4-year-old Gracyn, left, 9-year-old Kaleb and 3-year-old Colt, as families beat the heat on the first day of summer at the Stowers Branch Swimming Area on Tuesday at Beech Fork Lake in Lavalette.
LAVALETTE — With temperatures in the mid-90s on Tuesday, people spent the first day of summer beating the heat by staying cool.
For some people, that meant a trip to a nearby pool or lake, like the Stowers Branch Swimming Area at Beech Fork Lake in Lavalette.
The National Weather Service said the hot weather will continue Wednesday, with a high near 96 and a heat index value as high as 103. Thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday before mostly drier weather returns for the end of the week.
The hot weather this week follows last week’s heat wave, when the combined heat and humidity felt somewhere between 105 and 110 degrees across the Tri-State.
