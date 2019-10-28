HUNTINGTON — Plan to add an umbrella to your Halloween costume Thursday, if you’re going out at all.
The National Weather Service is calling for up to 3 inches of rain between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, with the bulk expected to hit the Tri-State early Thursday night — during nearly every established local trick-or-treat time. The rainfall is predicted to remain steady through the night at a rate of 0.2 of an inch per hour until 10 p.m. Thursday, slowing to a trickle by Friday morning.
“It really doesn’t look like you’re going to be able to wait it out,” said John Peck, an NWS meteorologist in Charleston.
Rain isn’t the only factor to consider for a potentially soggy, chilly Halloween night, the NWS warns. Winds are expected to pick up with the rain Thursday afternoon, with gusts from 30 mph to 45 mph likely. The combination of heavy rain and windblown leaves may trigger localized flooding with clogged drainage, but Peck said no widespread flooding is expected.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall to 38 degrees following the rain Thursday — a dramatic departure from the high of low 70s that afternoon as the cold front moves in.
As of press time Monday, none of the local municipalities have altered their trick-or-treat plans for Thursday.
The cold front moving in Thursday evening also is expected to usher in the Tri-State’s first frost of the season when the rain passes Friday, with morning temperatures hovering around 32 degrees. The afternoon high Friday is a projected 51 degrees.
It sets the stage for a chilly weekend ahead, with frost expected both Saturday and Sunday morning as well. Afternoon highs both days are expected to be in the low 50s.
